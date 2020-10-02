OCTOBER 2
— The committee for Bill Greenwalt for Clinton County Sheriff will host a fundraiser from 8-5 p.m. at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton. Tickets are $20. The price covers food and entertainment. A cash bar will be available. Live music will be provided by Travis Hosette and Molly Shannon. For tickets, call or text any Paul Mulholland at 563-357-9015, Missey Sullivan-Pope at 563-249-2726, Randy or Brenda Vens at 563-212-8181, Danny Thomas at 928-814-3266, or Tom or Jill McNamera at 563-349-3890.
— Children may explore the Discovery Maze at Felix Adler Children's Discover Center during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. The program is free with a paid admission to the museum at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton Humane Society will host its annual trivia night at the Moose Lodge at 7 p.m. Registration starts at 6 p.m. Participants may bring snacks. A cash bar will be available. Rich Springer from Moonlighting DJ will be the master of ceremonies. Silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle will raise additional money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.