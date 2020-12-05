DECEMBER 5
— Random Tanner’s Fifth annual charity toy drive concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Wild Rose Casino and Resort ballroom. Admission is $10 plus however many toys a person can bring. Every toy will be donated to children in the community. Live performances will include rap, acoustic folk and dance. Must be 21 to attend.
— The Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at the end of Fifth Avenue South in Clinton at 5:30 p.m.
— Early American crafters will create Christmas at Heritage Canyon from 2-5 p.m. The village will be lit and open with live demonstrations. Santa and his elves will be getting ready for Christmas. Carolers will be caroling. Elfish Presley (James Perron) play live Christmas music throughout the Canyon. Crafters will be serve cocoa, coffee and cookies. The Jolly Trolly will run visitors to and from the Canyon. Shuttle parking will be at Cross View Church (Former Second Reformed Church) on 14th Avenue.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 5-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— Santa will arrive in Lyons on a firetruck to hear children's Christmas wishes. Santa will meet children at his house at The Bicycle Station in Lyons from 9-11 a.m. Santa will sit in the chair on the porch, and children can walk by, talk with him and take a picture while social distancing.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Morrison, Illinois's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Children attending the event will receive goodie bags.
— River Front Event Center at 516 S. First St. in Clinton will host a vendor fair from 1-6 p.m. Santa will make his appearance from 2-4 p.m.
— Santa Clause will be at Pawn Central, 1532 Camanche Ave. in Clinton, from noon to 3 p.m.
