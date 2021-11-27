NOV. 27
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children may visit with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The event is free with a paid admission to the museum. Social distancing and masks are required. Krumpets, of Fulton, Illinois, will provide cookies. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 5 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Bellevue's lighted parade will take place from 6-9 p.m. The event will include fireworks and a float contest.
— DeWitt Chamber and Development Co. celebrates the 12th Anniversary of American Express' Small Business Saturday with a punch card that gives shoppers a chance to win $500 in Chamber Bucks. Support local businesses, spend $100 at participating businesses to be entered to win.
