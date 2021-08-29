AUGUST 29
— St. Paul Lutheran Church hosts a free community meal the last Sunday of each month. Visit the church's website, http://www.saintpaulclinton.org, to RSVP, or call the church at 563-242-1402 before Sunday at noon.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 2 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church will host its annual request night on its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Located at 10960 Spring Valley Road northeast of Fulton, Illinois, the church will feature local talent from Spring Valley Church and surrounding areas. Visitors may sit in their cars or bring lawn chairs. The concert will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather. A freewill offering will be taken.
