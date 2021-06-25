JUNE 25
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Nature Story begins at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park in Camanche.
