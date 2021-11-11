NOV. 11
— Clinton Community College will host artist Gabi Torres in an online artist talk at 3:30 p.m. Visit https://zoom.us/j/95698340275 to listen to the discussion. CCC is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
— Clinton High School Drama Department will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door or online.
