clinton high school play, moving sets, top, Chasity Clark, Kalli van Horn, Megen Herch, Connor Bates, bottom, Kira Shaff, Hayden Burke

NOVEMBER 8

— The Clinton High School Drama Department will perform "Secret 6, A Tangled Webcast" at 2 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theatre. The performance will be live-streamed. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at https://clintonhs.booktix.com/

— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.

