MAY 13
— Great Give Day — a 24-hour event encouraging donations to charities — is set for May 13. Residents can support their favorite participating nonprofits with online donations of $10 or more at GreatGiveDay.org. All donations must be made online with a credit or debit card. Participating nonprofits include Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, Clinton Public Library, Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, River Bluff Community Foundation, Victory Center Ministry and YWCA Clinton. For more information, visit GreatGiveDay.org, follow the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@dbqfoundation), or call the Foundation at 563-588-2700.
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Genesis VNA/Public Health will give COVID vaccines to people who walk-in at 611 N. Second St. in Clinton from 2-6 p.m. The walk-in clinic offers the first Moderna vaccine to anyone age 18 or older. The second doses will be given June 10.
