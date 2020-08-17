AUGUST 17
— The artwork of Terry Rathje is on display at Bicklehaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton through the month of August. The arboretum is open from dawn to dusk daily.
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mrs. Helen Soenksen, 99, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Friday afternoon, August 14, 2020, at Wheatland Manor. Arrangements are pending in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
ALBANY [mdash] Maxine A. Clark, 87, of Albany, IL, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Clinton, Iowa. Private Graveside Services will be held in the Cordova Cemetery, Cordova, IL. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus. Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Erie is assis…
Gary Doran, 77, of Fulton, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending with McDonald Funeral Homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.