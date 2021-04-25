APRIL 25
— Nature lovers with spring fever and a need to get outdoors can find the opportunity with Jackson County Conservation Naturalist and avid wildflower enthusiasts Tony Vorwald. At 2 p.m. at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, Vorwald will take hikers in search of spring wildflowers. Dress for the weather. The program is free and open to all ages. Registration is required. Call 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com to register. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 East Summit St. in Maquoketa.
