OCT. 1
— River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will exhibit the works of four Carroll County, Illinois artists through Nov. 6. Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder paint together on a weekly basis. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Experience Timber Lake Terror every Friday and Saturday in October, courtesy of Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt. Carroll, Illinois. The haunted lake is open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 if purchased online.
— KWQC TV6 will feature the artwork of Clinton artist Greg Dickinson on a broadcast from 3 to 4 p.m.
— Patrons of Clinton Public Library can make Halloween mummies with a grab-and-go bag that includes a glass container, gauze, googly eyes and an LED light. Pick up grab bags by the front desk at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S., or at the Lyons Branch Library 105 Main Ave. Bags are available while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.