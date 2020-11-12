clinton historical museum

NOVEMBER 12

— Clinton County Historical Society Museum hosts Supper in a Sack from 4 p.m. until supplies are gone. The meal costs $5 and includes chili, cornbread, applesauce and a cookie. Drive-up service only. The museum is located at 601 S. First St. in Clinton.

— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.

Tags

Trending Video