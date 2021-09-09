SEPT. 9
— Erich Mische will be at the Clinton Marina from 4-6 p.m. signing his book "Hope on the River."
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Sunset Eco Cruise at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. The naturalist-guided Mississippi River cruise takes place aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a free spot one week in advance for all Sunset Cruises.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.