JULY 21
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Lyons Read Book Club. Wednesday, July 21, 2021. 5- 6:30 PM.
— The Lyons Read Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at Riverfront Marketplace Coffee Shop, 216 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for July.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St., hosts Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
