AUGUST 6
— Phat Mike and the Bartenders will perform for Finally Friday at Riverview Bandshell from 6-9 p.m. Food and drinks will be sold on site. Coolers are not allow. Listeners should provide their own seating. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
— The City of Fulton Police Department hosts National Night Out from 5-10 p.m. at Drives Park, 1300 Park Drive in Fulton. Admission is the donation of non-perishable food items or $1 for the Fulton Food Pantry. National Night Out celebrates law enforcement and emergency workers. Fulton's event will feature police, fire and emergency services vehicles, the Med Force helicopter, fitness competitions, bounce houses and gams, the Whiteside County Sheriff's K9s , music by Party Dimes DJ Service, the movie "Zootopia" and the Illinois National Guard Obstacle Course and Rock Climbing Wall.
— Children are invited to Feed the Elephants at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The program is free with paid admission to the museum. The Discovery Center is located at 3332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. This is a time when children an play in nature, making up their own stories. At times, someone will read a story or lead a planned activity. The event is youth-led and facilitated by a naturalist.
— The Whiteside County Mobile Unit will be at Drives Park in Fulton, Illinois from 5-7 p.m. to provide the Pfizer vaccine to anyone at least 12 years of age. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
