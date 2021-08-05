AUGUST 5
— Gray Wolf will play for Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
— Jammin' In The Canyon is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. at Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois. Shiner's Run will host the open jam for musicians of all ages and abilities. The Canyon is located at 515 N. Fourth St. Bring lawn chairs, refreshments and bug spray. Musicians can arrive for preparation at 6 p.m. A shuttle is available for people needing transport. For more information, call Jim Perron, 563-357-3314.
— Clinton County Conservation offers a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Star Walk at 7 p.m. at Manikowski Prairie Preserve, 1444 370th Ave., in Goose Lake. Participants will travel back in time with a wagon ride to this remnant of pre-European Iowa. Bring a blanket and watch the stars appear above. Call 563-357-0759 for information and reservations.
— "Constellations" at Clinton Area Showboat Theatre at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
