Caitlyn Wonsewitz

Fulton, Illinois teen Caitlyn Wonsewitz poses by the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon. Wonsewitz, using the stage name ItzCake, will perform April 18 in Clinton.

 Winona Whitaker/Clinton Herald

APRIL 18

— Local musician ItzCake will perform at 508 S. Second St. in Clinton from 6-9 p.m. Admission to the teen event is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. Food and drinks will be available.

— The L'Arche Clinton online auction continues. Log on to 32auctions.com/larcheclinton and register as a bidder to start shopping. Bidders will be notified when they are outbid. Items must be picked up by winning bidders by Friday, April 23 at the L'Arche Clinton office, 715 S. third St., lower level of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Items can be shipped at the expense of the buyer. Bidding ends at 11 p.m. today.

