OCT. 29
— The Boo Bash fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Clinton is set for 5-9 p..m. at Vista Grande.
— First Reformed Church at 510 15th Avenue in Fulton is having a Reformation Day event at 6:30 p.m. RSVP by calling Karin at 815-589-2203.
— Children can trick-or-treat from 3-5 p.m. in Clinton's downtown. Businesses will offer special deals.
— Miss Roberta will read "The Hallo-Wiener" and explore the greatness of carving pumpkins during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
