APRIL 7
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— Get together to jam to some homespun music at 6:30 p.m. at Eden Valley. Call 563-357-0759 to let Clinton County Conservation know that you are attending.
