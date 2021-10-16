OCT. 16
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center hosts the second annual Vinson H. Jetter Community Center's Drive-Through Pumpkin Giveway. The Center will give away pumpkins from noon to 3 p.m. In the drive-through event, each child who visits will receive one pumpkin wile supplies last. Pumpkins have been donated by McGinnis Melons in Thomson, Illinois.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Village Cooperative, 1160 14th Ave. NW, will have a rummage, bake and craft sale from 8 a.m. to noon.
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
— The Clinton Fire Department will visit Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. to teach children the importance of fire safety and prevention. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. During the Saturday Special, from 2-3 p.m., children will learn about having a fire escape plan.
— The Clinton County Chapter of Pheasants Forever will have its banquet at 5 p.m. at the Millennium Ballroom in Goose Lake. The annual fundraising banquet will raise money to provide local wildlife habitat and youth outdoor skills. Call Brad Taylor at 563-221-1214 for tickets.
