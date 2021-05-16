MAY 16
— Northeast Drama at Northeast High School presents the Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) at 2 p.m. The cast presents every work of Shakespeare in a very unique way—through rap, a football game, a cooking segment, an interpretive dance and a psychological experiment. Tickets are $5. Masks are required and seating is in pods of two, four and six. Email kris.doss@northeastcsd.org or troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org to reserve seats. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.