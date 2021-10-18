OCT. 18
— Iowa native Linda Betsinger McCann will speak about her book "The Civilian Conservation Corps in Southeast Iowa" at the Wheatland Library at 11 a.m. She will be at the DeWitt Library at 4 p.m. to speak about "Prohibition in Iowa." She will have copies of all her books available for purchase.
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinton team up for a fundraising event. L'Arche will receive 20% of sales from 5-7 p.m. at the Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-3333 pick up or carry out.
— Zion Lutheran Church, at 439 Third Ave. S., will host a blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. Appointments and masks are required. Contact Deb at 563-243-5333 or visit bloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment.
— Happy Joe's in Clinton will donate 20% of sales tonight will be donated to Clinton Area Showboat Theater. Dine in, carry out, order delivery or pick up curbside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.