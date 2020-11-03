vote here sign

NOVEMBER 3 

— Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Iowa and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Illinois. Find your polling place in Iowa at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx and in Illinois at https://www.vote.org/polling-place-locator/.

— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.

