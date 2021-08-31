AUGUST 31
— The Driftless Paddling Tour is a trip down the Mississippi River from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, from Allamakee to Jackson County through the driftless regions of Iowa. On Tuesday, they'll paddle seven miles in Clayton County from Guttenberg to the mouth of the Turkey River. For more information, email Kaytlan with Dubuque County Conservation at kaytlan.moeller@dubuquecounty.us.
— The Whiteside County Health Department will offer free rapid drive-up COVID-19 antigen testing with no appointment at its tent, 1300 W. Second St. in Rock Falls, Illinois, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2-3:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to be tested should follow signs and cones in the back parking lot of the testing tent. Anyone who need a PCR test can call the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic at 815-626-2230 for an appointment.
