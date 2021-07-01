JULY 1
— Jammin In The Canyon is set for 6:30-8 p.m. at Heritage Canyon, in Fulton. Bring guitars, banjos, mandolins, fiddles or any other acoustic instruments to play or just join for an evening of fun and music. Bring refreshments, lawn chairs and bug spray.
— Enabled Hunting sign-up with Clinton County Conservation begins. Call 563-847-7202 to reserve a spot in the handicapped accessible hunting blind.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Sunset Eco Cruise at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. A naturalist will guid the Mississippi River cruise aboard the Blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Learn how to doctor a cake mix into tasty treats, no oven required. Grab-and-go bags containing a cake mix and recipes are available for pickup at the Clinton Public Library and the Lyons Branch Library beginning today. Bags will be distributed until they are gone.
