OCTOBER 20
— IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at DeWitt Travel Mart parking lot, 630 S. Sixth Ave. in DeWitt, from 4-6 p.m.
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian church in Fulton, Illinois. The guest speaker for the evening will be Cheryl Lennox of Illinois who is a art quitter who creates functional quilts. Sanitation and social distancing will be in place at the meeting.
— Walk to End Alzheimer's hosts a Happy Joe's fundraiser. From 5-8 p.m., 20% of all carry-out, dine-in and delivery orders will benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Happy Joe's is located at 408 S. First St. in Clinton.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center hosts a fundraiser through Pizza Hut, 1616 N. Second Street from 5-7 p.m. Part of all sales will be donated to the children's museum.
