MARCH 13
— The Eastern Iowa Wild Turkey Federation Banquet is set for 5 p.m. in Goose Lake. Call Mike House at 563-357-9251 for more information.
— A Sustainable Lawn program will be at the Wapsi Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa, from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn about eco-friendly approaches that can make your lawn look great. Participants will get an insight on renewable energy and emissions, natural fertilizers, healthy growth and lawn equipment alternatives. Space is limited and registration is required by calling (563) 328-3286
