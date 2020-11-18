NOVEMBER 18
— Nature Barn Science Club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon at Soaring Eagle Nature Center, 3923 N. Third St. in Clinton. This week's Science Club will focus on owls that call Iowa home. This program is geared towards home schoolers, Clinton County Conservation said, but it's open to anyone. The program is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required while indoors. Group size is limited to eight, and the facility can take two groups at a time. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
