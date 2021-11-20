NOV. 20
— Informational, Referral and Assistance Services will host trivia night at Slops, 1015 13th Ave. North in Clinton beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Teams can contain up to eight people, and the event will be limited to 14 teams. Call 563-243-5818 to reserve a spot.
— Timber Lake Playhouse presents a Beatles tribute at 7 p.m. BritBeat, a nationally acclaimed Beatles show, will present the music of the Fab Four with six costume changes and a multimedia backdrop. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature fun facts about turkeys. Funtime Friday begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Turkey fun facts and turkey crafts will educate and entertain children at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2-3 p.m. during the weekly Saturday Special. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
