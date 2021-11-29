NOV. 29
— 1st Gateway Credit Union hosts a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2603 Camanche Industrial Park. Masks and appointments are required. Contact Lindsay Totten at Lindsay.totten@1stgateway.org or go online at www.bloodcenter.org. Donors will receive long-sleeved T-shirts or gift cards.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
