NOVEMBER 21
— Children will learn fun facts about turkeys during Funtime Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— The Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will challenge children to build a Lego Mayflower. The ships will sail on wheels across the floor of the Discovery Center. The program will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— A carry concealed class is set for 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. The cost is $50. Call, text or message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.