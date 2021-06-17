JUNE 17
— Timber Lake Playhouse opens its 60th Anniversary Season with the musical, "Pippin," at 7:30 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton County Conservation will host a Sunset Eco Cruise each Thursday at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek. A naturalist will guide the Mississippi River cruises aboard the blue Heron pontoon. Call 563-259-1876 a week in advance to reserve a free spot.
— Clinton County Historical Society hosts a Sloppy Joe's in a Sack Supper from 4 p.m. until the food is gone. For $5 residents may pick up a sack supper at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St. in Clinton. The money benefits the museum.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
