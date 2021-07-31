JULY 31
— RAGBRAI riders arrive in Clinton. Find activities and road closures at clintonherald.com.
— The Catholic Historical Center at St. Boniface, 2500 Pershing Blvd., is open from 1 to 3 p.m.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Church Basement Ladies" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts the Last Stop Party at 318 N. Fourth Street. Live music will be provided by Chuck Murphy from 2-5 p.m. and by The Mamiltons from 6-9 p.m.
— Funtime Saturday celebrates Friendship Day at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. From 3-4 p.m., children will make friendship bracelets during the Saturday Special program.
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 1-4 p.m. A Naturalist will be on hand to conduct live animal encounters with visitors.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre rummage sale includes costumes and props and CAST merchandise. Visit 120 Sixth Ave. S. in Clinton between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for deals. Cash and VENMO will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.