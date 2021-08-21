AUGUST 21
— The Delmar Lions will host a tractor to raise money for the non-profit organization. The tour leaves Delmar Park at 9 a.m. and makes its way to Goose Lake for a morning stop. Drivers will continue to McCausland where The Lucky Frog Bar and Grill will serve pulled-pork dinners. During the afternoon, the tractors will stop in DeWitt before finishing the trip at Delmar Park about 4 p.m. The cost to ride in the tractor tour is $25 per tractor. The lunch in McCausland will cost an addition $10.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Children will join Director Sarah Lind and her beautiful monarch butterflies at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center's Funtime Saturday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Saturday Special at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center features Monarch Magic. Children will learn about the butterflies from 2-3 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 1-4 p.m. A Naturalist will be there to conduct Live Animal Encounters with visitors.
