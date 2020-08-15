AUGUST 15
— Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer's is set for 9:30 a.m. at NelsonCorp Field. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m.
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 8 a.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until noon or until all items are sold.
— Concealed Carry Classes will take place online from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Clinton. Classes are $50, payable by cash or check. Call, text of message 563-219-5512 to reserve a spot.
