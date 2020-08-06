AUGUST 6
— Spring Valley Reformed Church of Fulton, Illinois welcomes The Browns to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. The Browns, from LeMars, Iowa, have been touring the United States since the group began 20 years ago. The church will take a freewill offering during the event. Spring Valley is located at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton.
— Down 24 will perform at NelsonCorp Field at 6 p.m. The event is free. The Sixth Avenue North gate open at 5 p.m.. Seating will stretch from the beer garden windows to the picnic pavilion, but fans may bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit in the grass-bermed area. Food and drink will be available for purchase onsite.
