JULY 11
— The Clinton Women’s Club will have its annual Breakfast on the Porch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will be served on the porch or inside the George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Cinton. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, homemade breads, muffins and rolls, fruit, juice, tea and coffee. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased in advance from members, Clinton Printing or at the door. Joyce Devereaux, Lois Spalding and Karen Tate are co-chairpersons.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, welcomes Alleluia Quartet to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Ice-cream sundaes will be served. The concert will be moved indoors if there is a threat of bad weather. A free will offering will be taken.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Dave Ellis will provide music for Wide River Winery's Live Music on the Deck in Clinton from 2-5 p.m. The Winery is located at 1776 East Deer Creek Road.
— Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum will host an ice cream social at the arboretum to celebrate its 51st anniversary. The event begins at 7 p.m. River City Municipal Band will provide music.
— Low Moor Days concludes with a chicken dinner at the Low Moor Community Center rom 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., hosted by Low Moor Methodist Church. Chicken will be provided by Hillbilly Jack's BBQ.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a morning cruise at 9 a.m. An interpretive naturalist will guide the tour. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Backwater Paddle at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Participants will meet at the Eco-center to gear up for a two-hour exploration of the Upper Mississippi Wildlife & Fish Refuge. Bring your own craft or use Conservation equipment free of charge. No experience is necessary. Call 563-847-7202 to register.
