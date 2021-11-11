NOV. 11
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. Windy at times. High 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 11, 2021 @ 1:19 am
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.