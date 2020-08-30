AUGUST 30
— The artwork of Terry Rathje is on display at Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton through the month of August. The arboretum is open from dawn to dusk daily.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton, Illinois will be having its annual Request/Talent Night at 6 p.m. Guests can sit in their cars or can bring lawn chairs.
— Clinton County Conservation will take a good morning cruise at 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Marina & Campground. Registration for the free cruises are required. Call the Eco Center at 563-259-1876.
— Clinton County Conservation offers a Voyageur Trip at 1 p.m. at Rock Creek park. Climb into one of the 29-foot cargo canoes and explore the Mississippi as the voyageurs of the fur trade did centuries ago.
