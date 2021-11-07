Alex Everson as Sonny, Garrett Lamp as Roger, Jacob Tegeler as Doody and Blake Hansen as Kenickie wath Carter Jargo as Danny and Lily Leding as Sandy

NOV. 7 

— The Fulton Presbyterian Church will serving a baked potato bar with dessert from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the church. Free will donations will be accepted. Fulton Presbyterian Church is located at 311 N. Ninth St. in Fulton.

— Students of Northeast High School, 1450 370th Ave. in Goose Lake, will perform "Grease" at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and through activities office by emailing troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org or calling 563-577-2219, ext. 1501. The cost is $8 per person. Children under the age of 5 fill be admitted free.

— Wide River Winery, at 1776 E. Deer Creek Rd. in Clinton, hosts Frank Sinatra cover artist Travis Hosette from 1-4 p.m. in a customer appreciation party. 

