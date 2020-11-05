NOVEMBER 5
— Fulton, Illinois parent teacher organization will host a fundraiser at Rooted Boutique. Rooted Boutique will donate 10% of sales from 4-7 p.m. to Fulton Elementary School PTO. Ten percent of online sales the entire day will be donated to the PTO.
— Eagle Heights Elementary School will host an open house from 4-5 p.m. for the community and everyone who contributed to the new playground. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Masks will be required. Rain or snow date is Friday, Nov. 6.
— The Clinton High School Drama Department will perform "Secret 6, A Tangled Webcast" at 7 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theatre. The performance will be live-streamed. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at https://clintonhs.booktix.com/.
