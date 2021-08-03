AUGUST 3
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Hunter Safety Camp Aug. 3 and 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche. County Conservation will go beyond the basics of hunter education standards of archery, shotgun, muzzleloader and rifles and will allow students to participate, not just listen to speakers or watch films. The course is open to ages 11-16. Cost per student is $30 for transportation, meals, ammunition and targets. Space is limited. Register at www.mycountyparks.com<http://www.mycountyparks.com.
