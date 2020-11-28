NOVEMBER 28
— Children can visit with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Children will be socially distanced, and masks are required. Krumpets Bakery and Cafe in Fulton will provide cookies.
— Children will make Christmas keepsakes from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discover Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Saturday's Wonderland Workshop with Santa's elves is free with a paid admission to the museum.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 5-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the works of Clinton Art Association members at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. The exhibit is free of charge and open to the public. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
