SEPT. 21
— The River Cities Quilters Guild will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be the owners of Helios Fabric Store in Mount Vernon. Helios specializes in bright, colorful fabric. They will bring items to purchase with them. Anyone interested in fabric arts is welcome to attend.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Moonlight and Music Cruise at 7:30 at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat.
— Pizza Hut, at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton, will donate 20% of everything sold between 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Order online or cal 563-242-3333.
