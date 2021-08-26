AUGUST 26
— Todd Striley and the Noize will perform during Music on the Avenue from 6-8 p.m. The event, on Fifth Avenue South between Second and Third Streets, includes food and beverage vendors.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
