SEPT. 5
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, welcomes The Bontrager Family to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. for the church's last concert of the season. A free will offering will be taken.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
