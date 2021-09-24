SEPT. 24
— Fall Fun is scheduled for Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will exhibit the works of four Carroll County, Illinois artists through Nov. 6. Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder paint together on a weekly basis. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
