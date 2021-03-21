MARCH 21
— The Discovery Center’s will host its 33rd annual Omelet Breakfast from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be carry-out only, and all orders must be placed in advance. The menu includes made-to-order omelets, sausage, pancakes and pastries. Meals will be delivered to customers in their cars in the large parking lot in front of the Discovery Center. The cost is $10 for adults and teens and $5 for children ages three to 12. The meal is free to children aged two and younger. Call 563-243-3600 to order. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Avenue South in Clinton.
