NOVEMBER 10 

— A fundraiser night at Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will raise money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Pizza Hut will donate 20% of its sales between 5-7 p.m. to the Discovery Center.

— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.

