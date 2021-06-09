JUNE 9
— Clinton County Conservation will tell children about pond life at Camanche Public Library, 102 12th Ave., at 2 p.m.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Always, Patsy Cline" at 8 p.m. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
